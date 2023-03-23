Chilly overnight before mild spring sunshine Friday

Sunny spring sequel for Friday before snow chances move in Saturday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High pressure builds over Upper Michigan Thursday night through Friday, continuing to usher in drier, milder air. Into the weekend however, the spring sunshine is disrupted by the return of snow -- to brush by the central and eastern counties (more sun west) from a passing Central Plains-based system Saturday before exiting early Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of frost and patchy freezing fog through Friday morning

>Lows: -0s/20 (colder inland, less cold near the Lake Superior shore)

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild; light southerly breezes

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of wet snow central and east, moderate to heavy snow possible on the east end; breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning snow showers; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers early; mild

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 30s

