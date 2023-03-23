Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Biden will give remarks from the White House on the key accomplishments of the landmark bill.

He is expected to highlight how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered costs for families.

Biden will also mention steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

The president is expected to slam House Republican proposals the White House dubbed a “five-alarm fire.”

Specifically, Biden will call out the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget, which he says will increase health care costs and push the biggest cut to Medicare in decades.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Marquette man arrested for deadly stabbing in 2021 found competent to stand trial
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand
Strega Nonna sign.
Strega Nonna is open and ready for business in Negaunee

Latest News

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and...
Child dead after police chase
FILE - A pile of challenged books appear at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 16,...
Book ban attempts hit record high in 2022, library group says
The CEO of TikTok is testifying in front of Congress.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears