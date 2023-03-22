Wake Up Keweenaw hosts panel focusing on employment for people with disabilities

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s Wake Up Keweenaw in Houghton focused on workers with disabilities.

The breakfast and speaker series takes place once a month at the Bonfire at the Continental Fire Co. restaurant.

On Wednesday, a five-person panel spoke on the need to create job opportunities for people with disabilities in the community.

This included representatives from Northern Lights Clubhouse, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, and Goodwill Industries.

This group was brought together by the Employment Coordinator of Copper Country Mental Health Services, Ardith Brown.

“The three organizations, we all work collaboratively to find individuals employment,” said Brown.

Their concern is the difficulty of finding willing employers in the community.

They aim to collaborate with employers to create opportunities.

“We’re looking for employers in our community who are willing to work collaboratively to support employing people with disabilities,” continued Brown. “And create positions to accommodate people with disabilities.”

The group encourages employers to reach out to either organization to collaborate.

“They could contact any of us,” added Brown. “They could contact Michigan Rehabilitation Services or Goodwill. Or, if they called Copper Country Community Mental Health and asked for me, I can either work with them directly or put them in contact with someone to build the relationship with.”

The Copper Country Mental Health Services Rice Memorial Center is located at 901 West Memorial Drive, Houghton, MI and can be contacted at (906) 482-9400.

Northern Lights Clubhouse is located at 200 Quincy St, Hancock, MI and can be reached at (906)-482-0741.

