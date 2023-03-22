A system brings wet snow

A system passes through the region today. Wet snow tracks from west to east this morning as a warmer front moves in. This afternoon it’s scattered rain/snow mix showers with warmer and breezy conditions. Then, high-pressure moves in for the rest of the weekend bringing a couple of drier and quiet days.

Today: Wet snow during the morning then scattered rain/snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing during the day

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the east

>Highs: Mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and isolated snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

