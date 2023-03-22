A system brings wet snow
A system passes through the region today. Wet snow tracks from west to east this morning as a warmer front moves in. This afternoon it’s scattered rain/snow mix showers with warmer and breezy conditions. Then, high-pressure moves in for the rest of the weekend bringing a couple of drier and quiet days.
Today: Wet snow during the morning then scattered rain/snow showers
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing during the day
>Highs: Low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the east
>Highs: Mid-30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and isolated snow
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Low 30s
