Student holds successful book drive Bothwell Middle School

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We have a follow-up for you about a Bothwell Middle School student’s book drive.

Earlier this month, we told you about Eighth-grade student Berkeley Thompson. She started a book drive at her school intending to send them to underserved communities.

When we first talked to Thompson, the drive had only collected 300 books. She says since then, she has collected 1015 books. Thompson stated that on Saturday, she and a friend packaged and shipped the books along with school supplies and bookmarks to Africa.

The middle school student said she is now looking for business sponsors.

“So, the sponsors would put the money into this go fund and then I would transfer that to the books for Africa program which is a very legit program,” said Thompson.

Thompson said she wants to thank the community and Snowbound Books for their support. For those hoping to support her efforts, you can still make a donation if you scan the QR code.

