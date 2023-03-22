Spring Seed Swap at Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is in the air, especially at the Peter White Public Library.

This year the Seed Swap is being organized by Let’s Grow K.I. and will take place Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room in Peter White Public Library basement.

Seed swaps are events where people share the seeds they’ve saved and share the knowledge they have about gardening with others. Organizers say you could learn how to get more days out of your garden, learn about seed health and visit an “ask me anything” table.

Seed Library volunteers say you don’t have to be an experienced gardener or seed saver to attend the swap.

“Yeah whether you’re gardening for the first time this year or you’re gardening for your 70th year or your 90th year,” said Abbey Palmer, Queen City Seed Library volunteer. “Everyone is welcome at the seed swap to learn about the benefits of saving seeds from your own garden, how to do it and what sort of plants you can grow in your garden.”

If you plan on attending this years seed swap, please note that you are only permitted to bring open pollinated fruits, vegetables, herbs and flower seeds.

