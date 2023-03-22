Perform4Life can help you reach total-body wellness goals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Perform4Life gym can help you reach your total-body wellness goals.

At P4L, working out is not all about weight loss, but rather health gain.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta take Upper Michigan Today on the road to the Great Lakes Sports Medicine Facility to chat with trainer Dawn Evans about what her gym has to offer.

Perform4Life is open 24/7, is fully equipped with state-of-the-art machines, and has nationally certified personal trainers for those who need guidance meeting their goals.

Right now, you can join thousands of others from around the globe in the Let’s Move for a Better World Challenge.

You can visit the gym to participate in the challenge or download the MyWellness or TechnoGym apps to start logging your MOVEs.

Your membership at Perform4Life comes with an InBody assessment every 90 days.

The machine-powered test goes beyond measuring weight and body mass index and gives the user a deeper look into body composition, marking discrepancies in arm lengths, for one example.

Finally, Tia tries out the skill mill machine to put her running to the test and to get in better shape for the Queen City Half Marathon happening in July.

You can learn more about Perform4Life and how to become a member at perform4lifemqt.com.

