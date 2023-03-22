NMU Music Department hosts 3-day jazz fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Jazz Festival is a 3-day event that allows kids from schools all over the U.P. to perform and learn from experienced musicians.

The guest for this festival is Trombonist Dean Sorenson, who is also a seasoned composer.

The Head of the NMU Music Department says this is an excellent way for students to learn about the history of our country and this genre of music.

“Seeing young students get excited about jazz,” said Mark Flaherty, NMU Music Department head. “As I said, this is a really important American artform and it’s still very much alive, there’s people out there creating new music within the genre of jazz.”

Sorenson will be joining the NMU Faculty Jazz Band on Thursday at the Reynolds Recital Hall and the NMU Jazz Band on Friday at Forest Roberts Theater, both are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through NMU Ticket Office and at the door.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.