NMU Career Services 33rd annual Winter Job Fair

By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Winter Job Fair is one of the many job fairs NMU Career Services has to offer. They have around 80 businesses that continuously come back due to the high-quality candidates these fairs provide.

NMU Career Services assistant director Grant Langdon says these fairs are an opportunity for students to take steps toward their careers.

“We have a lot of the same employers come back every year because they find such good employees from these fairs. In fact, like over 90% bring people back for further interviews. We get really good reviews from this from the employers,” said Langdon.

NMU Career Services would like to encourage any business that has interest in hiring NMU students to reach out to them, or view the employer Handshake page.

