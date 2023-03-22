Munising beats Jeffers, advances to Division 4 boys basketball state semifinals

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Mustangs boys basketball team will play in the state semifinals.

In front of a standing-room-only crowd at Negaunee’s Lakeview Gym Tuesday night, Munising defeated the Jeffers Jets, 52-43, in a Division 4 state quarterfinals matchup. Both teams came in with only one regular season loss.

Munising will play either Taylor Trillium Academy or Marine City Cardinal Mooney at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Jeffers led 13-9 after the first quarter and 22-20 at halftime. Munising took the lead in the third quarter, ending the period up 34-30. Munising held on down the stretch with some key free throws and a strong performance in the paint. Jeffers did not go quietly, and it was a battle until the clock expired. Munising senior Kane Nebel led all scorers with 20 points.

Jeffers was playing in its first Quarterfinal, and Munising was in its first since 1954.

