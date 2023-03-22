Michigan Tech’s Mind Trekkers host Superior Shores Festival

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle schoolers in Marquette County had a chance to explore science Wednesday.

Michigan Tech’s Mind Trekkers hosted the One U.P. Tour: Superior Shores Festival at Gwinn High School. The traveling STEM roadshow brought high-energy, hands-on science experiments to get students excited about science. There was a banana piano, giant bubbles, and even a liquid nitrogen explosion.

Organizers say the festival helps students apply what they learn in school to their lives.

“These events are so important,” said Jannah Tumey, Michigan Tech Center for Educational Outreach associate director, “because it allows students to see the different things they’re studying in class, but experience them in the real world and have them applied to things that they are seeing in their everyday lives.”

The next stop on the One U.P. Tour will be the Top of the Lakes Festival in Sault Ste Marie on Friday, April 21.

