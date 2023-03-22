Marquette Salvation Army packs food for local school

The Polar Packs program provides food to students and their families at North Star Montessori...
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Marquette Salvation Army helped make sure families at a local school had food for spring break.

Volunteers worked to pack 35 bagged meals for students and their families at North Star Montessori Academy. It is part of a program called Polar Packs which works weekly to provide meals for students.

The meals contain everything from carrots to beef jerky and peanut butter.

“Food insecurity hits people the hardest and it is hard for parents when they struggle with making sure their kids have breakfast and lunch,” Salvation Army Director of Development Cari Detmers said. “When school is in session, they have those things but when it is not in session it can stress parents out. What we like to see is see these programs develop and become what they are so the kids are taken care of.”

The group is always looking for donations and volunteers to help pack meals.

If you would like to donate non-perishable goods or volunteer in the Polar Packs program, call the Marquette County Salvation Army at (906) 226-2241.

