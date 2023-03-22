Marquette man arrested for deadly stabbing in 2021 found competent to stand trial

Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man arrested for stabbing another man to death was found competent in Marquette County Circuit Court.

At a Competency Hearing on Tuesday, Judge Mazzuchi found Curtis Contois competent to stand trial.

Contois is being charged with Homicide Open Murder for the stabbing death of 61-year-old Marquette Resident, Patrick Allen Parker.

On August 8, 2021, the Marquette Police Department were called to a report of a stabbing at the 200 block of Furnace St. Contois had left the scene. Officers found and arrested him after a K9 search later that morning.

Parker died a short time later at Upper Peninsula Health System – Marquette.

An administrative hearing for Contois is scheduled for May 1.

