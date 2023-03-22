Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand

The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of Sawyer International Airport.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the rebranding of Sawyer International Airport.

The approved rebrand will consist of changing the name to Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport. This is one of many proposed upgrades included in the airport’s $20 million renovation plan.

The Marquette County Board vice chair says as part of this plan, the board is going to make a collective effort to provide better airport services and more flights out of Marquette County.

“InvestUP and the Airport Advisory Committee was looking at rebranding,” said Joseph Derocha, Marquette County Board of Commissioners vice chair. “There was funding appropriated based on some rebranding efforts to enhance the county airport.”

The County Board and the Airport Advisory Committee will continue to work towards next steps in the rebranding process.

