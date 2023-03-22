Marquette City Police highlight St. Patrick’s Day safety

St. Patrick’s Day is akin to New Years and the Fourth of July when it comes to calls for service for the Marquette City Police Department.
While a big drinking holiday might typically make the police wary, the MPD says Friday’s snowfall was basically like having an extra officer.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department (MPD) says St. Patrick’s Day this year was a mild occasion.

While a big drinking holiday might typically make the police wary, the MPD says Friday’s snowfall was basically like having an extra officer. Police say there are often more calls around St. Patty’s Day, but last week’s snow kept many people inside.

While there were still a couple of regular issues, the MPD says it wasn’t anything out of the norm.

“People were very respectful and for the most part people found alternate ways to get home if they were out celebrating,” said James Finkbeiner, MPD captain. “We didn’t have a lot of drunk drivers, we always get a couple unfortunately, but we didn’t have an excessive number. We saw a lot of people with designated drivers, taxis, that type of thing so that was something that obviously makes us really happy too.”

If you’re planning a night out, Captain Finkbeiner says it’s always a good idea to find and plan out a safe way to get home.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
UPDATE: Ishpeming Township man dies of injuries sustained in house fire
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Slippery midweek in the UP as wet snow, rain-snow mix move in
Spring Seed Swap at Peter White Public Library
Spring Seed Swap at Peter White Public Library
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand
Marquette City Police highlight St. Patrick’s Day safety
Marquette City Police highlight St. Patrick’s Day safety
Seed swaps are events where people share the seeds they’ve saved and share the knowledge they...
Spring Seed Swap at Peter White Public Library