Marquette City Police highlight St. Patrick’s Day safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department (MPD) says St. Patrick’s Day this year was a mild occasion.

While a big drinking holiday might typically make the police wary, the MPD says Friday’s snowfall was basically like having an extra officer. Police say there are often more calls around St. Patty’s Day, but last week’s snow kept many people inside.

While there were still a couple of regular issues, the MPD says it wasn’t anything out of the norm.

“People were very respectful and for the most part people found alternate ways to get home if they were out celebrating,” said James Finkbeiner, MPD captain. “We didn’t have a lot of drunk drivers, we always get a couple unfortunately, but we didn’t have an excessive number. We saw a lot of people with designated drivers, taxis, that type of thing so that was something that obviously makes us really happy too.”

If you’re planning a night out, Captain Finkbeiner says it’s always a good idea to find and plan out a safe way to get home.

