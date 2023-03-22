Gradual spring sunshine blooming to the end of the work week

Lingering light rain and flurries Wednesday night as a system passes over Upper Michigan, dwindling overnight as high pressure builds over the region early Thursday (following system’s exit).

Drier, milder air lingers into the weekend, with a chance of snow to brush by the central and eastern counties from a passing Central Plains-based system Saturday.

Temperatures tilt from seasonal to above this first week of spring.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with flurries, patchy freezing drizzle/fog; west winds gusting over 20 mph -- 30+ mph in the Keweenaw

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with isolated flurries then gradually clearing in the daytime; breezy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of wet snow central and east; breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late

>Highs: 30s

