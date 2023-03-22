Gradual spring sunshine blooming to the end of the work week
Dwindling rain, snow through Thursday morning as milder, drier air takes over into Friday.
Lingering light rain and flurries Wednesday night as a system passes over Upper Michigan, dwindling overnight as high pressure builds over the region early Thursday (following system’s exit).
Drier, milder air lingers into the weekend, with a chance of snow to brush by the central and eastern counties from a passing Central Plains-based system Saturday.
Temperatures tilt from seasonal to above this first week of spring.
Tonight: Scattered clouds with flurries, patchy freezing drizzle/fog; west winds gusting over 20 mph -- 30+ mph in the Keweenaw
>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with isolated flurries then gradually clearing in the daytime; breezy and seasonably cool
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild
>Highs: 40
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of wet snow central and east; breezy
>Highs: 30s/40
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late
>Highs: 30s
