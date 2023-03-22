Frosty Treats in Marquette now open for the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette ice cream shop is back for the season.

Frosty Treats on Third Street opened Wednesday. It had been closed since late September for the winter season. This year, the ice cream shop has new flavor bursts and frozen yogurt flavors.

Frosty Treats says its opening marks the start of spring in Marquette.

“It’s something we always look forward to,” said Jim Conlin, Frosty Treats co-owner. “It’s a sure sign of spring is what I’ve always heard from the local community. Once Frosty Treats opens the doors for the season, spring is right around the corner.”

Frosty Treats will remain open for the season until September.

