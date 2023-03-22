Forsyth Township Public Library hosts spring scavenger hunt

Kids searched for paper images hidden around the library.
The kids were given a list of clues for their hunt for spring items. Once the kids found all of...
The kids were given a list of clues for their hunt for spring items. Once the kids found all of the items, they were given a prize.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township Public Library held its first scavenger hunt, and it will likely not be the last.

The kids were given a list of clues for their hunt for spring items. The items were things like flowers, bunnies and a little bee. Once the kids found all of the items, they were given a prize. They also had the option to decorate their own little spring bunny.

The Library director says it’s a fun way to bring people together that benefits the kids and the library.

“We’re just trying to create fun, free activities for the kids to do,” said Leslie Makela, Forsyth Township Library director. “The weather at this time of the year is not a lot of fun to be outside, so we’re trying to come up with fun indoor activities that they can do that don’t cost the family anything. The kids have a lot of fun in here and it brings more foot traffic to the library.”

The Library Director says they made two more library cards during this event. There’s nothing quite like spring reading!

