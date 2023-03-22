Family, friends celebrate the life of Glenn Andrews

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Family and friends gathered to remember an Ishpeming Township man who died from injuries sustained in a house fire.

Glenn Andrews was the owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse in Ishpeming. He was in a house fire at his home on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township earlier this month.

According to his family, he died from his injuries Sunday, March 19. On Wednesday, his family hosted a memorial at Barrel + Beam to celebrate his life. A host of family, friends and community members attended to pay their respects to Andrews.

Andrews’ daughter Jill M. Hister says the community has been behind the family throughout this process.

“I would like to send a thank you to the entire community from my family for loving him, being his friend, for the prayers and the condolences, and everything,” Hister said. “The community has really [helped us] heal through this and helped us get through this.”

Andrews’ roommate Julie Boxley is still recovering in the hospital from injuries she sustained in the fire.

