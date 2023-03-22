Community sends off Mustangs boy’s basketball team

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising boys’ basketball team took a bus to East Lansing on Wednesday for the state semifinals.

On the morning of their departure, supporters from the Munising area saw the team off. The basketball team beat the Jeffers Jets last night in the Division 4 state quarterfinals. The game was Munising’s first quarterfinals appearance since 1954.

Munising’s school Principal and Athletic Director Nicole Lasak said she’s proud of this year’s athletic accomplishments.

“We just have a really great team, a really great senior class this year, these are just great kids, and the community really goes behind them,” Lasak said. “We had a good football season with these boys, our girls team won a district, they’re just a really hard-working class of kids that we have going through out high school right now.”

The boys’ basketball team will face Marine City Cardinal Mooney on Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.