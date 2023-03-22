Community Easter event happening Saturday at Ely Town Hall

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the West End Parent Partnership (WEPP) is hosting an Easter celebration at Ely Township Hall for all families.

The WEPP just became a nonprofit in December and will be offering families the opportunity to take professional pictures with the Easter Bunny. Admission will be $10 per family.

WEPP President Shanna Klobucher said this family-focused event will feature a community egg hunt with multiple prizes and treats.

“We have some great prizes; we have a gift certificate that was donated by dozers and Whitaker carpentry donated some nice prizes for men and young men as well,” said Klobucher. “So, we have a lot of stuff for everyone in the family. All ages from toddler on up through adult we have things,”.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. To register you can email NICEdistrictparents@gmail.com.

