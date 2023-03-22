Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central UP teaming up with Maurices for fun recruitment event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Upper Peninsula’s recruitment efforts are ongoing.

Executive Director Jayne Letts says she currently has about 20 kids waiting to be matched with a Big.

In an effort to recruit more volunteers, BBBS is teaming up with Maurices for Fashion Fun Day on Saturday, March 25.

Maurices Manager Amy Burdick says shoppers can score 15% off of their purchase, including sale items, and be entered to win raffles and prizes for signing up as a Big or Little. That event is happening from noon to 5:00 at the Westwood Mall.

Letts will also be present at the event to help guide you through the signup process and answer any questions you have about volunteering.

Anyone over the age of 18 can become a Big, but Littles won’t be matched with just any Big. Letts says her organization takes time setting up matches, taking into consideration different factors like age, background, and personality traits.

The time commitment is only 4 hours a month, though community-based Bigs and Littles will make the ultimate decisions about their outings.

You’re encouraged to visit Maurices at the Westwood Mall this Saturday to learn more about becoming a Big or signing up your child as a Little.

You can visit bbbsmqt.org to learn more about programs and upcoming events.

