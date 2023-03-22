Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
UPDATE: Ishpeming Township man dies of injuries sustained in house fire
Michigan State Police logo.
UPDATE: MSP identifies kayaker found dead in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide documents in Mar-a-Lago case
Frosty Treats in Marquette now open for the season
Frosty Treats in Marquette now open for the season
AuTrain-Onota students test Underwater ROV
AuTrain-Onota students test Underwater ROV