Upper Hand Brewery celebrates ‘Oberon Day’ in Escanaba

In celebration of the brew’s return, Upper Hand had live music and, of course, fresh Oberon beer.
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County residents celebrated Oberon Day on Monday.

Upper Hand Brewery in Escanaba is a division of Bell’s Brewery, which produces the seasonal wheat beer. In celebration of the brew’s return, Upper Hand had live music and, of course, fresh Oberon beer.

Staff say Oberon Day is the first event of its kind. It represents the end of winter and a hello to spring and summer.

Operations Manager Marley Reeves said it’s a great way to get people outside and socialize with friends.

“It’s a great reason to come outside and hangout all day and day drink in the beautiful weather. You can hang out with some friends, grab friends and have some brews and food, it’s a great community gathering,” Reeves said.

The brewery even had different flavors of Oberon, such as blood orange, creamsicle and fruit punch.

