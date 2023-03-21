Superior Stitchers Quilt Guild surprises Sacred Heart School students, teachers with homemade quilts and guest reader

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - To the surprise of all 56 students at Sacred Heart Catholic school, they received a unique gift Tuesday morning.

The Superior Stitchers Quilt Guild (SSQG) presented students with dozens of quilts to choose from and a guest reader for Reader’s Month.

This presentation started as an idea suggested by one of its members.

“My friend is the principal, head teacher out at the little Arvon School, out in Skanee,” said Guild Member and Guest Reader Joanie Teddy. “They have 10 students, and they do a mystery reader for March’s Readers Month every year, and I approached her about being that reader because of the book, and I thought to myself last year, ‘I bet I could make 10 quilts for the kids’, so that’s where it all started.”

This was all done in memoriam of Pat Carmody, the guild’s founder, who died two years ago.

The quilts are constructed with materials from her personal collection, donated by Carmody’s family to the guild.

“Pat was also a great supporter of Sacred Heart School, and she was also a great reader,” said Superior Stitchers Quilt Guild Co-President Chris Collins. “So, we wanted to combine a lot of things into using her fabric to make quilts for the students at Sacred Heart School, for March’s Reading Month.

At the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, surprised older students chose first, followed by younger ones later in the morning. Three of Carmody’s grandchildren were among them.

Sacred Heart teachers could also select a quilt of their own.

They were then invited to listen to a reading of ‘The Quiltmakers Gift’ by Jeff Brumbeau.

The guild hopes that it will encourage the students to read.

“We found out recently that Sacred Heart has not had a guest reader come in since COVID began,” continued Collins. “So, this is something that some of these students have not experienced, and we hope the experience will encourage reading.”

A copy of the book is being donated to the school’s library for future readers to read.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.