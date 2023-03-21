Student fans look for bus transportation donations ahead of MTU hockey’s NCAA tourney opener

File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.(Michigan Tech Athletics)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University students are raising money to cover bus expenses as they hope to support their hockey team in the NCAA Tournament.

The Michigan Tech University (MTU) hockey team is playing Friday in the NCAA Regionals in Allentown, PA, and their entire pep band and members of the student section are hoping to be there for the opening faceoff.

The University is currently sponsoring a bus full of students including 40-50 members of the Pep Band and Mitch’s Misfits—Michigan Tech’s largest student organization dedicated to supporting the men’s hockey team.

With a waitlist for the first bus, organizers are teaming up with Tech Hockey Guide to raise funds for a second bus to transport an additional 50 students. The estimated cost to sponsor a student is roughly $260 and will cover transportation fees. Michigan Tech has agreed to cover lodging for the students.

You can pledge to support a student by registering here.

The Huskies will take on Penn State in the NCAA regionals on Friday, March 24 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPNU.

