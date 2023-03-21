The Spring Swing 2023 Invite is happening March 24-26 in NMU’s Superior Dome

This year’s event features 20 teams from across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin
The Spring Swing is the Marquette High School softball program's only fundraiser of the year
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Spring Swing 2023 softball invite is happening March 24-26. The weekend serves as the kick off to the Spring softball season and serves as the only fundraiser for Marquette’s softball program.

Admission is $15 for a weekend pass, $5 for a Friday only ticket, $10 for a Saturday only ticket or $10 for a Sunday only ticket.

The invite will also feature a game between Northern Michigan University and Lake Superior State University.

Learn more from Marquette’s head varsity coach, as he stopped by the TV6 Morning to talk through the action.

Or head to their Facebook page for the latest updates.

