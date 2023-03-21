Slippery midweek in the UP as wet snow, rain-snow mix move in

First week of spring turning slippery overnight through Wednesday as a Northern Plains system stirs in the wintry mix.
First week of spring turning slippery overnight through Wednesday as a Northern Plains system stirs in the wintry mix.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A system from the Northern Plains stirs up wet snow, mixed rain-snow and blustery wind conditions to Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday. In addition to slushy and wet road conditions, driving visibility can reduce below a quarter-mile at times from patchy blowing snow.

Snow chances march on Wednesday night, then dwindling overnight as high pressure builds over the region early Thursday (following system passage).

Drier, milder air lingers into the weekend, with a chance of snow to brush by the central and eastern counties Saturday.

The next system to potentially bring widespread snow comes next Monday.

Temperatures tilt from seasonal to above this first week of spring.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wet snow, patchy blowing snow and freezing drizzle; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph -- 30+ mph in the Keweenaw

>Lows: 20s/30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow, freezing drizzle/rain early then becoming mixed rain/snow in the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; windy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with isolated snow showers then gradually clearing in the daytime; breezy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of wet snow central and east

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow north and wintry mix south

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

