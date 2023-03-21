Room at the Inn requests community support

Room at the Inn Warming Center
Room at the Inn Warming Center(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club hosted an open house Monday.

At the event, the Interim Executive Director of Room at the Inn Stephen Krygier updated the community on the Warming Center and its current needs. He said the nonprofit relies heavily on community donations to sustain its daily operations.

Room at the Inn, however, does receive some financial support from federal and state governments.

“To this day, we continue to seek out and procure financial support in order to sustain our daily operations,” said Krygier, “which has come from both federal and state, but really it’s our community finances that really help to keep us moving.”

To donate to Room at the Inn, click here.

A representative from Leader Dogs also presented at the open house. Leader Dogs is a nonprofit that trains and matches guide dogs with people who are blind or visually impaired.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
Officers say they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived at the scene.
1 firefighter injured in garage fire in Escanaba
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
UPDATE: M-28 reopens from Harvey to Munising after closure due to blowing snow

Latest News

A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns
Marquette student musicians and visual artists rehearse for Spotlight on the Arts Concert
Marquette student musicians and visual artists rehearse for Spotlight on the Arts Concert
Spotlight on the Arts rehearsal at the Marquette Senior High School gym
Marquette student musicians and visual artists rehearse for Spotlight on the Arts Concert
NMU prepares for opening of new restaurant
NMU prepares for opening of new restaurant