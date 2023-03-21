Room at the Inn requests community support

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club hosted an open house Monday.

At the event, the Interim Executive Director of Room at the Inn Stephen Krygier updated the community on the Warming Center and its current needs. He said the nonprofit relies heavily on community donations to sustain its daily operations.

Room at the Inn, however, does receive some financial support from federal and state governments.

“To this day, we continue to seek out and procure financial support in order to sustain our daily operations,” said Krygier, “which has come from both federal and state, but really it’s our community finances that really help to keep us moving.”

A representative from Leader Dogs also presented at the open house. Leader Dogs is a nonprofit that trains and matches guide dogs with people who are blind or visually impaired.

