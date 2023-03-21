NMU hosts 30th Annual Spanish Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is working to help students use Spanish outside the classroom.

Nearly 360 students from 13 different high schools across the U.P. and Wisconsin filled the Northern Center Tuesday for the 30th Annual Spanish Day. The catch? They were all required to speak Spanish.

West Iron County High School Senior Logan McCord said this event has helped his fluency.

“If you want to expand your Spanish vocabulary and how comfortable you are speaking in Spanish, this is a really great thing for anyone to do,” McCord said.

The ballrooms of the Northern Center were transformed into a Spanish-speaking country. For three hours, students visited stations where they could perform songs, dances and skits in Spanish.

NMU Spanish Professor Timothy Compton said every interaction had to be done in Spanish.

“Different tables where people come and do different things, buy things, or draw for a museum right behind us,” Compton said. “Or mention a malady that they have at the pharmacy and get some medicine, smarties, for it.”

Spanish teacher Benjamin Haight from Forest Park Schools said this event gives students a chance to take what they have learned in the classroom and apply it in the real-world.

“This is a really cool opportunity for our students to practice Spanish in an as authentic of a place as possible,” Haight said. “We get to speak Spanish, hear Spanish and see other students speak it around the U.P. which makes it a little more relevant for all the students that are here.”

Escanaba High School Junior Anthony Derkos said conversing in Spanish is a lot less intimidating now.

“I can safely say I can have a conversation in Spanish now and be alright with that,” Derkos said. “If you did miss out on today, I would say you should definitely get into a Spanish class and try to get on this trip for next year because this was super fun.”

Compton also said this event showed high school students that NMU is actively trying to advance their Spanish-speaking education.

Learn more about NMU’s Spanish Day here.

