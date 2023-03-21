Michigan Tech hosting NCAA watch party at Mac

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics will be hosting a watch party at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena for the hockey team’s NCAA Tournament game on Friday against Penn State.

The game starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday, and watch party doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans attending the watch party are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the Husky FAN. Concessions will be open and the first 100 fans will receive a free Husky Meal which includes a Vollwerth’s hot dog, popcorn, and pop.

Tech is 24-10-4 overall and is making its 15th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the third under CCHA Coach of the Year Joe Shawhan. Penn State is 21-15-1 overall and went 10-0 in its non-conference schedule. The Nittany Lions are the host of the regional and are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance in only their 11th season.

The region’s top seed Michigan will play Colgate in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The winners will advance to the regional championship at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a chance to move to the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 6 and 8.

