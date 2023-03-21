Michigan Tech hosting NCAA watch party at Mac

File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.(Michigan Tech Athletics)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics will be hosting a watch party at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena for the hockey team’s NCAA Tournament game on Friday against Penn State.

The game starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday, and watch party doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans attending the watch party are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the Husky FAN. Concessions will be open and the first 100 fans will receive a free Husky Meal which includes a Vollwerth’s hot dog, popcorn, and pop.

Tech is 24-10-4 overall and is making its 15th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the third under CCHA Coach of the Year Joe Shawhan. Penn State is 21-15-1 overall and went 10-0 in its non-conference schedule. The Nittany Lions are the host of the regional and are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance in only their 11th season.

The region’s top seed Michigan will play Colgate in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The winners will advance to the regional championship at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a chance to move to the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 6 and 8.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns
SNOW
First week of spring will bring some wet snow & milder air

Latest News

MTU Huskies mourn passing of Geof Kotila
Huskies mourn passing of Geof Kotila
10U Junior Wildcats - Range Bank takes home the state title.
Marquette Junior Wildcats capture state title in OT thriller
Jeffers Jets set to face Munising in State Quarterfinal, Michigan Tech Hockey prepares for the...
Jeffers Jets set to face Munising in State Quarterfinal, Michigan Tech Hockey prepares for the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State heads to the Sweet Sixteen
Jeffers Jets
Jeffers Jets to face Munising Mustangs in State Quarterfinal Tuesday