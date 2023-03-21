Michigan right-to-work repeal heading to governor

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will decide the fate of Michigan’s right-to-work law.

Tuesday, the Michigan House of Representatives voted to repeal the right-to-work law.

The law, passed quickly by Republicans in 2012 during a lame-duck session allowed workers to choose if they join a union.

Union leaders said this created a “freeloader” system where people who didn’t pay union dues benefited from union contracts.

Business leaders said having a right-to-work law helped economic growth by attracting new companies to the state.

The Michigan Senate passed the right-to-work repeal last week.

There are 27 states with right-to-work laws.

