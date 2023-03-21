Marquette student musicians and visual artists rehearse for Spotlight on the Arts Concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette art and music students rehearsed for their Spotlight on the Arts concert on Monday.

The performance is an audio-visual concert featuring performances by 6-12 grade visual and musical artists from Bothwell Middle School (BMS) and Marquette Senior High School (MSHS).

This includes the MSHS jazz ensemble, MSHS chorale and the BMS eighth-grade band.

MSHS Band Director Matt Ludwig said the concert will be fast-paced, going from one performance to the next with no applause in between.

“These are pieces and works that the students have been doing all year long,” Ludwig explained. “We’re kind of throwing them all together into one big pot and doing them all at once. We try to mix things up so it’s a really fast-paced and fun concert that tries to show off everything we do here.”

The Spotlight of the Arts Concert is Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the MSHS gym.

Tickets are available at the door for $5 per person or $15 per family.

