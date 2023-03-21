Marquette Junior Wildcats capture state title in OT thriller

PORT HURON, Mich. (WLUC) - The 10U Marquette Junior Wildcats - Range Bank hockey team took home a state title after beating the Kalkaska Rhinos in overtime on Sunday in Port Huron.

The Wildcats had a two-goal lead with two minutes left in the 3rd period. The Rhinos cut the lead to one after successfully putting one in the back of the net before tying the game with another goal with 12 seconds left in regulation play.

The OT clock dwindled to 1:48 before a shot was made by Ben Paananen which was rebounded for the goal by Levi Pond for a 7-6 Wildcat victory.

