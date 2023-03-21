Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns

A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional class aids working with students with special needs.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board approved new staff incentives and heard parents’ concerns Monday evening.

New staff incentives include: A $500 signing bonus, free lunch and breakfast for all staff, an extra paid sick day and the ability for paid training during sick days.

It was approved in a 3 to 1 vote with Board Member James Hewitt abstaining.

“I think all of our staff are valued and I there is a variety of things we are doing not just for us staff but also are students particularly those with disabilities to offer additional support,” MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said.

At the meeting, some parents expressed concerns over the lack of training and pay for paraprofessional aids working with students with special needs.

The group raised a pay discrepancy between Marquette County schools with Gwinn Area Schools, paying their paraprofessionals $13.33 an hour and MAPS paying them $11.50 an hour.

“In this day and age $11.50 is not a livable wage. We really have to elevate that to $15 and figure out how to do that immediately,” Concerned Parent Shilpa Jhobalia said.

Parents and the school board say they hope to continue dialogue and find a solution to address these concerns.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
Officers say they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived at the scene.
1 firefighter injured in garage fire in Escanaba
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
UPDATE: M-28 reopens from Harvey to Munising after closure due to blowing snow

Latest News

Marquette student musicians and visual artists rehearse for Spotlight on the Arts Concert
Marquette student musicians and visual artists rehearse for Spotlight on the Arts Concert
Spotlight on the Arts rehearsal at the Marquette Senior High School gym
Marquette student musicians and visual artists rehearse for Spotlight on the Arts Concert
Room at the Inn Warming Center
Room at the Inn requests community support
NMU prepares for opening of new restaurant
NMU prepares for opening of new restaurant