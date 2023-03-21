MARESA to host ‘Guiding Good Choices’ program

MARESA's Guiding Good Choices flyer
MARESA's Guiding Good Choices flyer(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-Alger RESA (MARESA) is hosting a series of parenting workshops.

It’s called the Guiding Good Choices program. MARESA says the program strengthens family bonds through open conversation, conflict resolution, and setting clear guidelines. Kids even attend one session to learn how to respond to peer pressure while maintaining friendships. The program will be at the U.P. Children’s Museum starting April 5. Child care and dinner are provided, and there will even be a gift card drawing for families that attend all five sessions.

Organizers say you don’t have to be a parent to attend the program.

“It’s not even just for parents to be honest,” said Michelle Granger, MARESA health education consultant. “It’s for anybody who has a role in a child’s life. We target it towards ages 9-14, but are open to before or after because I think anybody can have that positive influence in a child’s life.”

To register for the program, click here or email mgranger@maresa.org or call (906) 226-5177.

