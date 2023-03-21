Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say

Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old escaped with minor injuries when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into the child’s bedroom in Florida overnight Thursday, police said.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home. Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can also be seen inside the house.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.
Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested the driver, identified as 64-year-old George Henry King.

According to police, King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said.

She said the 12-year-old boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed but that it could have been worse.

“Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

King was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
SNOW
First week of spring will bring some wet snow & milder air
The Mustangs in the huddle during practice ahead of the state quarter-final
Munising boys basketball wins their regional for first time since 1954, now heads to state tournament

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Recovering teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘It’s changed me’
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America to host event in Escanaba Thursday
Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone