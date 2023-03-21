Light snow moves in this afternoon ahead of our next system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re looking at a cool and cloudy day. As a warm front gets closer, a thin band of light snow moves in from the south to north this afternoon through this evening. The primary system passes through tomorrow. We’ll kick off the morning with wet snow in the west and central. It spreads east through midday. Then, a rain/snow mix develops behind it for the afternoon. Snow amounts are on the low end ranging from 1-3″. The higher snow amounts will be in the Keweenaw. Plan wet and slushy roads as this moves through. Then, plan on a cooler day to follow. A warm-up occurs at the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Cloudy and cool with light afternoon snow

>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south

Wednesday: Wet snow during the morning then rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of snow in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated snow

>Highs: Mid 30s

