Jeffers Jets to face Munising Mustangs in State Quarterfinal Tuesday

JEFFERS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Jeffers Jets started their season with a home win against Baraga 83 to 22. They would go on to win their first seventeen games before losing to Escanaba in overtime 68 to 72.

Now, at 25-1, they’re preparing to face a red-hot Munising Mustangs team and their record of 24-1. On winning the school’s first regional title, Jeffers Head Basketball Coach John Schutz says he’s proud of their accomplishments so far.

“First time ever, two other teams, I believe made it, one in 2007 and a team in 1967 made it to regional finals but never won so it’s history in the making for us this year,” Schutz said.

Both teams have solid shooters. For the Jets, Levi Frahm and Ashton Kunishige can hit from deep.

For the Mustangs, Trevor Nolan and Kane Nebel can too.

“It’s that time of year, the best of the best, and hopefully we get to come out on top, but I know those guys are working hard, I know they’re good players, they’ve got two really good players and I know those guys will be ready so I just hope we are,” Schutz said.

“They’re a good team, they have a couple of good players, all around good players, so it’s going to be tough, we’ve got to come to play tomorrow and offense comes with defense and I think if we play good defense we get the job done,” said Jets Guard Levi Frahm.

The Jets’ final practice at home was Monday afternoon. The players said they’re proud of what they’ve done so far, but they have their eyes set on heading down to East Lansing to compete in the finals.

“Honor, it’s an honor to be here, we’re the only team that’s made it this far and hopefully we can just keep going and keep doing what we keep doing, it’s kind of crazy, this is our last practice here and if we win tomorrow then we’re done in the U.P. and then two more games and hopefully we can make some history again,” said Ashton Kunishige.

The Jets and Mustangs play in the Division 4 State Quarterfinal at Lakeview Gymnasium in Negaunee on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The winner will head to East Lansing for the state semi-final at the Breslin Center.

