Iron Mountain City Council votes on cow debate and Pine Mountain renovation plan

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council acted Monday night on the controversial cow debate at a city ice cream store. The passed resolution will now allow the business to apply for a special use permit.

In a 5-2 vote, council members voted to accept two changes to the city’s ordinance. This will now allow the Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain to apply for a special use permit for its two cows.

“The criteria for the special-use permit would still need to be established and any applicant will have to go through the special use process in order to be granted that ability,” said Jordan Stanchina, Iron Mountain city manager.

One council member voiced concerns about how this might create future issues.

“This sets a very low bar for anybody to clear,” said Kyle Blomquist, Iron Mountain mayor pro temp.

Everyone who spoke during the public comment section was in support of the cows.

“[This] would allow children and families to be entertained and maybe even educated while they are enjoying an ice cream at this location. That sounds like a pretty good policy to me,” said Greg Seibold, Iron Mountain resident and attorney.

In 30 days, The Ice Cream Barn can apply for a special use permit. The Iron Mountain City Council could then accept or deny the request.

Also on the agenda Monday night was a resolution to StorieCo’s proposed $25 million renovation to Pine Mountain. The plans include new bike trails, cabins and more.

“Part of that from StorieCo is that they will use a recapture of taxes from eligible activity,” Stanchina said.

The company could recapture some taxable value, but only if certain projects are completed.

This resolution passed with a narrow 4-3 vote.

The plan now moves to the Dickinson County Board for a public hearing next Monday.

