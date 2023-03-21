Huskies mourn passing of Geof Kotila

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball Hall of Famer Geof Kotila died Monday in his sleep at the age of 64, the university announced Tuesday. The news was reported by the Danish professional basketball league, Basketliga.

Kotila (Glen Lake School - Maple City, Michigan) was a four-year starter for the Michigan Tech men’s basketball team. He helped the Huskies to a 63-37 record and the school’s first-ever Northern Intercollegiate Conference title in 1979-80.

He was named MTU’s outstanding newcomer in 1978-79, earned the club’s most improved player award in 1980-81, and team MVP in 1982-83. He was also recognized with the Raymond L. Smith Award as the university’s most outstanding male student-athlete.

Kotila played 102 career games at Tech and ranked third in all-time career points (1,394) when his collegiate career ended. After his playing days, he served as assistant men’s basketball coach (1985-87), then head men’s basketball coach (1987-94). He amassed 82 wins over his seven-year tenure at the helm. He also served as head men’s cross country coach (1985-86).

Kotila was inducted to the Michigan Tech athletics Hall of Fame on October 26, 2002.

After passing the head coaching reigns to Kevin Luke at Michigan Tech, Kotila went to Denmark and spent nearly three decades as a successful basketball coach for various teams including Horsens IC (1995-2002). In 1998, he led Horsens IC to the Danish national championship title in the country’s top division.

He then coached the Skovbakken Bears (2002-06) and won two championships over a four-year stint. He also coached the Bears in their first ever appearance in the EuroCup.

In May 2006, Kotila signed a two-year deal with Snæfell of the Icelandic Úrvalsdeild karla. During his first season, the team ended with the third best record in the league. In the 2007–08 season, he led Snæfell to the Icelandic Cup title and the runner-up spot in league play.

In 2016, Kotila began working as a business developer for the Danish professional league office and took on the role of league commissioner in 2017.

