Hip Hop music event comes to Iron Mountain Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A hip-hop music event is coming to Dickinson County this weekend. The Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain will host “Hip Hop Night” on Saturday.

Three groups are scheduled to perform during the event. Organizers hope that hosting a unique event like this will expose more people to local hip-hop music.

“The average person we see coming out is my age or a little younger. It seems there are a lot of old Hip Hop fans, those who listened to Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre. When they hear about an event like that, that is when they tend to come out,” said Dave Fraser, Maxx Entertainment Complex owner.

The event is this Saturday at the Maxx. Tickets are $10 each. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. CT.

