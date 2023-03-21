Hancock-based non-profit 31 Backpacks requests volunteers and donations for spring break ‘Big Pack’

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The nonprofit 31 Backpacks is gearing up for its spring break Big Pack event and is asking for volunteers and donations.

Together with volunteers, the group will pack 900 to 1,000 bags of donated food and hygiene products for families that depend on school meals.

The goal is to provide them with necessities for the break.

“This is our 11th year doing Spring Break,” said 31 Backpacks Vice President Melissa Maki. “It will be covering the 10 days that those kids are going to be outside of school and not receiving food while they’re at home.”

All preparations will be at Glad Tidings Assembly of God church in Hancock.

The set-up for the Big Pack will be on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

Packing up bags of items will begin at 6 p.m. Monday evening. Maki stresses that it is important to arrive right on time or even beforehand.

“I can tell you, if you’re not here at 6 [p.m.] sharp, if you show up at 6:20 or 6:30, we might almost be done,” continued Maki. “It goes by really quick. It’s amazing how that happens.”

Then, from 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, volunteers will help load school buses.

The packs will then be delivered to school districts to be handed out.

“It’s a very small commitment of time, the way I broke it down, maybe 2 hours on Sunday and an hour on Monday, 3 hours on Tuesday morning,” continued Maki. “If you’re available, we certainly have work for every walk of life. If you can’t pick something up, I still have something for you to do.”

Volunteers do not have to sign up and can meet at the church at the listed times to help.

According to Maki, donations can be sent via PayPal or to the church’s address at 601 Ingot St., Hancock, MI 49930.

