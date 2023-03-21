Feeding America to host event in Escanaba Thursday

By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT
ESCANABA Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Delta County on Thursday.

The drive thru food distribution begins at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Escanaba, 3001 5th Ave. S., Escanaba, MI 49829.

The Salvation Army asks you not to arrive early to the event because of traffic concerns and to be at the distribution as close to 10 a.m. as possible.

To view the statewide Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule, click here.

