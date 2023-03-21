Escanaba businesses prepare for American Queen Voyages cruise line

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, numerous City of Escanaba officials and business leaders met for a workshop Tuesday.

They brainstormed ways businesses can play an active role in greeting guests from the American Queen Voyages Cruise Ship.

As we reported in February, the cruise ship line announced a new port in Escanaba. It will be the first time ever a lakes and oceans vessel will stop in the city. Two ships will have Escanaba on their route, both with up to 202 passengers.

“We will have a welcoming committee; we want to be bigger and better than any other community ever has,” said Vickie Micheau, Delta County Area Commerce executive director. “It’s really important for us to show our guests how excited we are that they are here.”

Micheau said the cruise line will make a total of 26 stops in Escanaba from mid-May to the first of October. Visitors will be able to take a hop on hop off bus route downtown.

Saykkly’s Confectionery and Gifts is one of four planned stops.

“We’re going to be opening early every day that the cruise ship is coming in and open until whenever they leave. We’ll also have to bring on a few more staff members to fill the extra hours that we will be open for those extra days,” said Jim Kirby, owner of Saykkly’s.

Another stop will be the Bonifas Arts Center. Art Director Kate Oman said extra events are planned around the cruise line.

“We’ll be offering some pop up classes from some participants on the cruise,” Oman said. “Along with shopping opportunities, we’ll have a bunch of local artists that’ll have their artwork for sale in our galleries.”

Micheau said the cruise line will have a projected economic impact of $1.2 million to Escanaba.

“It’s very important for our business community to take advantage of this opportunity to get customers into their store. That’s a really importat goal for us,” Micheau said.

Micheau adds that the first ship will show up on May 14. It will be docked at North Shore Logistics, along 1st Avenue North.

