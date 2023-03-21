Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy

By Molly Martinez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Jack Daniels is suing the makers of a dog toy, accusing them of putting their paws all over their brand.

This ‘spirited’ case made it all the way to the Supreme Court - and now the dog toy company is over a barrel.

If you think the lawsuit sounds frivolous well, you don’t know Jack.

“It can seem like sour grapes that Jack Daniels just can’t take a joke, but there’s a little more to it,” said trademark lawyer Michael Kondoudis

.

Some believe the Jack Daniel’s case can be *distilled* into a pretty clear argument.

“The defendant is essentially selling products that are mimicking their name. And the bottle shape, both of which are trademarks. And so that equals consumer confusion, which is a classic form of trademark infringement,” said Kondoudis.

But the defense argues the toy is an obvious parody - something that is usually protected by free speech.

What doesn’t make that argument fool *proof* is the fact that they’re turning a profit on the toys.

“When you move beyond just parody and you move on to commercialization, where you actually making a line of products and selling them for profit,” said Kondoudos. “The line gets blurry as to what is commentary and protected versus what is just ordinary commercial activity, which is subject to trademark protection.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been a legal dog-fight over a chew toy.

Back in 2007, a court of appeals in Richmond, Virgina sided with a pet company over their “Chewy Vuitton” toy.

A judge in that case, Paul Niemeyer wrote, “The dog toy irreverently presents haute couture as an object for casual canine destruction. The satire is unmistakable.”

If the high court rules the same way, it’ll be harder to leash toys like this in the future.

“It’s going to be harder for companies to protect their trademarks. And it’s going to excuse a little bit of consumer confusion,” said Kondoudis.

Oral arguments will be heard on the case Wednesday - so this isn’t the end of this tail.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain City Council votes on cow debate and Pine Mountain renovation plan

Latest News

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports Possi family with multiple fundraisers
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike