Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of fundraisers are being held in Delta County to support the family of Cole Possi.

We reported last Friday about a deadly car fire that happened Friday in Ewing Township. Michigan State Police have yet to confirm Possi’s identity in the car fire because it is waiting for DNA confirmation.

Possi was an avid racer and part of the Rock community. According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Possi was killed in the car fire last Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe says it is encouraging to see community support.

So far, the online fundraiser has collected $31,828 to cover funeral expenses and help support Possi’s wife and two children.

“The Rock community has come together in amazing ways,” GoFundMe Organizer Gina Larson said. “My cousin Earl went over to their house the other day to chop wood and when he showed up there were probably 20 people there all cutting wood and getting stuff done that Cole would usually do.”

Mid Peninsula High School seniors heard of the news and are holding a fundraiser. This year, all the money raised from tomorrow’s Fuzz Buster basketball game will go to the family.

“It was not a hard decision at all,” Senior Avery Croasdell said. “One night we were just texting the group chat and thinking of things we can do for them and then we all decided together to do this fundraiser for them. Instead of taking the money for ourselves, we want to give it to them.”

Croasdell says she wants everyone to recognize Possi’s legacy.

“I just want everyone to remember Cole for the guy he was and how great of a guy he was,” Croasdell said. “He loved racing and he loved kids too. He loved talking to kids about racing, helping them and encouraging them to always do their best and try hard.”

The game is tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. In the Mid Peninsula school gym. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

“As we talk about any fundraising efforts try and contribute what you can and help what you can,” Mid Peninsula Superintendent Eric Vandamme said. “There is a GoFundMe, there are different fundraisers here and around our community. Reach back and pretend that it’s your family and see how you can help.”

Herb’s Bar in Rock is selling decals for $5 with all the money raised going to Possi’s family. Escanaba Speedway is selling $5 stickers for race cars.

