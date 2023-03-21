Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire

The Rock community is coming together to support the family a young father leaves behind.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of fundraisers are being held in Delta County to support the family of Cole Possi.

We reported last Friday about a deadly car fire that happened Friday in Ewing Township. Michigan State Police have yet to confirm Possi’s identity in the car fire because it is waiting for DNA confirmation.

Possi was an avid racer and part of the Rock community. According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Possi was killed in the car fire last Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe says it is encouraging to see community support.

So far, the online fundraiser has collected $31,828 to cover funeral expenses and help support Possi’s wife and two children.

“The Rock community has come together in amazing ways,” GoFundMe Organizer Gina Larson said. “My cousin Earl went over to their house the other day to chop wood and when he showed up there were probably 20 people there all cutting wood and getting stuff done that Cole would usually do.”

Mid Peninsula High School seniors heard of the news and are holding a fundraiser. This year, all the money raised from tomorrow’s Fuzz Buster basketball game will go to the family.

“It was not a hard decision at all,” Senior Avery Croasdell said. “One night we were just texting the group chat and thinking of things we can do for them and then we all decided together to do this fundraiser for them. Instead of taking the money for ourselves, we want to give it to them.”

Croasdell says she wants everyone to recognize Possi’s legacy.

“I just want everyone to remember Cole for the guy he was and how great of a guy he was,” Croasdell said. “He loved racing and he loved kids too. He loved talking to kids about racing, helping them and encouraging them to always do their best and try hard.”

The game is tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. In the Mid Peninsula school gym. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

“As we talk about any fundraising efforts try and contribute what you can and help what you can,” Mid Peninsula Superintendent Eric Vandamme said. “There is a GoFundMe, there are different fundraisers here and around our community. Reach back and pretend that it’s your family and see how you can help.”

Herb’s Bar in Rock is selling decals for $5 with all the money raised going to Possi’s family. Escanaba Speedway is selling $5 stickers for race cars.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain City Council votes on cow debate and Pine Mountain renovation plan

Latest News

Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
Upper Hand Brewery celebrates ‘Oberon Day’ in Escanaba
Upper Hand Brewery celebrates ‘Oberon Day’ in Escanaba
Cruise business meeting
Escanaba businesses prepare for American Queen Voyages cruise line
Oberon Day
Upper Hand Brewery celebrates ‘Oberon Day’ in Escanaba
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan