Brookridge Heights hosts journaling club to keep residents sharp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is keeping its residents sharp with journaling.

Brookridge Heights Memory Support Care hosted the InnerWise Journaling Club Tuesday. Residents spend about half an hour every week journaling about a pre-chosen prompt. This week, participants pondered what advice they would give their families about enjoying and preserving forests. Residents discussed the prompt while organizers added notes to the club’s journal book.

Organizers say younger people have a lot to learn from seniors.

“Our seniors just have a wealth of information,” said Kim Specker, Brookridge Heights director of memory support. “They have life experiences for us to draw from. When you give them the time and the opportunity to share those experiences, they really are inspiring.”

Brookridge Heights’ InterWise Journaling Club will continue every Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.