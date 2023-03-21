Brookridge Heights hosts journaling club to keep residents sharp

InterWise Journaling Club
InterWise Journaling Club(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is keeping its residents sharp with journaling.

Brookridge Heights Memory Support Care hosted the InnerWise Journaling Club Tuesday. Residents spend about half an hour every week journaling about a pre-chosen prompt. This week, participants pondered what advice they would give their families about enjoying and preserving forests. Residents discussed the prompt while organizers added notes to the club’s journal book.

Organizers say younger people have a lot to learn from seniors.

“Our seniors just have a wealth of information,” said Kim Specker, Brookridge Heights director of memory support. “They have life experiences for us to draw from. When you give them the time and the opportunity to share those experiences, they really are inspiring.”

Brookridge Heights’ InterWise Journaling Club will continue every Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns
SNOW
First week of spring will bring some wet snow & milder air

Latest News

First week of spring turning slippery overnight through Wednesday as a Northern Plains system...
Slippery midweek in the UP as wet snow, rain-snow mix move in
Hip Hop music event comes to Iron Mountain Saturday
Hip Hop music event comes to Iron Mountain Saturday
Room at the Inn requests community support
Room at the Inn requests community support
Iron Mountain City Council votes on cow debate and Pine Mountain renovation plan
Iron Mountain City Council votes on cow debate and Pine Mountain renovation plan