Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home

Police said they are investigating two crime scenes. (Source: WTVD/RANGECAST/CNN)
By WTVD staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) - First responders arriving at a home Sunday morning initially contacted the homeowner, only for him to vanish.

“The homeowner’s just gone back inside the camper. I lost track of him, don’t know where he’s at,” a first responder is heard on a recording saying.

Then they made a discovery in the backyard.

‘Chief, we came out here for an outside fire. In the burn pile, under cardboard, looks like there’s a body in the pile,” a first responder is heard on a recording saying.

Police say there was a badly burned body in the fire pit, and as for the homeowner, he was found in an RV with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said what happened is disturbing.

“This is not a typical event that happens in Cary,” said Sgt. Kenric Alexander, Cary police public information officer. “We’re typically ranked as one of the safest cities, and we’re very proud of that distinction. However, that does not mean we’re immune to things happening here. But something of this nature (is) definitely outside of the norm, so it raising a lot of questions not only within the community but also at the police department.”

The homeowner is at the hospital for injuries said to be serious.

Police said they are hoping an autopsy will shine some light on whose body was found in the fire pit.

“It was so charred, we are unable to identify the gender, the race of the remains,” Alexander said. “So we are hoping with it being sent to the medical examiner’s office, that they can give us that actual identity, and more than that, we are hoping they can give us a time of death and cause of death, which is vital information.”

Copyright 2023 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigate fatal car fire in Ewing Township
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase
Michigan Tech Hockey is headed to the big dance, earns at-large bid in NCAA Tournament
A concerned parent discusses the need for more training and higher wages for paraprofessional...
Marquette Area Public School Board approves new staff incentives, hears parent concerns
SNOW
First week of spring will bring some wet snow & milder air

Latest News

FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments
Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments
Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation stabilizing, different from 2008
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash