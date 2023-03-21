Back to basics: how to boil an egg

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is going back to the basics.

When Elizabeth Peterson found out her co-host Tia Trudgeon didn’t know how to boil an egg, she jumped at the opportunity to teach her the basic skill.

But first, stories of the day.

UMT stories of the day include a sure sign that spring is on the way, a new poet laureate, and Rubik's Cube facts.

Now, back to boiling.

Elizabeth says she brings water, vinegar, and eggs to a boil on high heat. Once the water is brought to a rolling boil, she turns the stove off but leaves the eggs on for 18 minutes. She then removes the eggs from the warm water and blanches them.

Elizabeth Peterson teaches Tia Trudgeon how to boil an egg.

The two attempt a quick color analysis...

Tia and Elizabeth try to find their seasonal color palettes.

...before checking the status of Tia’s first hard-boiled egg!

Tia and Elizabeth check the status of their eggs.

